American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,809 shares, an increase of 382.0% from the February 26th total of 6,807 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 119,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

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American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

KORP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. 134,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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