Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Shares Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.2430. Approximately 5,636,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,423,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.
Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.
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