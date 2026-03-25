Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Shares Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.2430. Approximately 5,636,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,423,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

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Almonty Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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