Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.27 and last traded at $126.16. 15,552,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 12,712,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.5%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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