Algorand Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $783.76 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $783.76 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00013600 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003383 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,892,363,145 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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