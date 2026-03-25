AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Purchases $145,500.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,843,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,915,344.51. This represents a 0.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett purchased 40,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett acquired 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett acquired 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett bought 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett bought 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett purchased 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.75. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 59.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

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About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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