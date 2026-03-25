AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. 18,835,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 22,601,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JonesTrading downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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