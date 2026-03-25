Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$39.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

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Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN traded down C$8.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 896,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$44.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($2.62) EPS for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of C$395.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

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Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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