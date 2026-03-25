Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.33 and last traded at $220.27. Approximately 47,860,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 38,054,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.37.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $359.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.