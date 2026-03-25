Adshares Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.53 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $22.53 million and $605.55 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second. Telegram, Medium, Github, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

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