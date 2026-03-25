ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 5366710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 15.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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