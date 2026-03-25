Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 57,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 13,941 shares.The stock last traded at $11.6150 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Adecco Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

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Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

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