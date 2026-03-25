Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 206.3% in March

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 139,544 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the February 26th total of 45,555 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 140,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 665,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 352,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 237,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter.

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Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE THW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 43,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,590. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end investment company that provides investors with diversified exposure to the global healthcare sector. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and related industries. Managed by the global healthcare equity team at Abrdn plc, the fund leverages the firm’s deep sector expertise and research capabilities to identify innovative businesses and established market leaders in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare subsectors, including drug developers, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers and providers of diagnostics and digital health solutions.

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