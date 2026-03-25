AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Short Interest Update

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,787 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the February 26th total of 95,216 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period.

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AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0626 dividend. This is an increase from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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