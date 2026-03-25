670 Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Markel Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,898.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,026.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,022.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,207.59.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,100.00.

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Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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