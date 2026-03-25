36Kr (KRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect 36Kr to post earnings of ($18.0156) per share and revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

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36Kr Price Performance

Shares of KRKR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

About 36Kr

Beijing 36Kr Holdings Inc, known as 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR), is a China‐based digital media and services platform focused on the coverage and support of new economy enterprises. The company delivers news, in‐depth analysis and research on technology startups, venture capital trends and innovation across the Chinese market. Its flagship online portal and mobile applications serve as primary channels for entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals seeking timely information on emerging businesses and disruptive technologies.

In addition to editorial content, 36Kr offers a suite of subscription‐based membership services that provide premium research reports, proprietary databases and exclusive interviews with founders and investors.

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