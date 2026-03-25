18,800 Shares in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hologic by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,364,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hologic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,897,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,832,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,067,000 after acquiring an additional 245,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

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Hologic Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

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Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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