17,800 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock worth $44,068,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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