15,357 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Bought by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,218,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,812 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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