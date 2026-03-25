12,312 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,539,000.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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