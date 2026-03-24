Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 4,420 shares.The stock last traded at $20.46 and had previously closed at $21.4225.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

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