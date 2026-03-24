WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 3,817 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.