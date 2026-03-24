Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AppLovin (APP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) recently:

3/11/2026 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2026 – AppLovin was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/6/2026 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/5/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $740.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – AppLovin was given a new $340.00 price target by Arete Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – AppLovin was upgraded by Arete Research from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – AppLovin was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $860.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $710.00 to $585.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin was given a new $720.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin was given a new $740.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $820.00 to $710.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, down from $800.00.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target raised by Wedbush from $465.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $543.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $771.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $840.00 to $686.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – AppLovin was given a new $800.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

1/30/2026 – AppLovin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

1/26/2026 – AppLovin was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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