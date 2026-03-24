Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.0556.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Waystar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waystar from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $33.00 price target on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Waystar Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waystar by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after buying an additional 1,504,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waystar by 2,923.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 853,239 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Munro Partners grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 107.5% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 92,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter worth $2,139,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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