Waters (NYSE:WAT) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Critical Contrast

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -184.13% -112.50% Waters 20.30% 34.79% 16.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$63.22 million ($8.26) -0.12 Waters $3.17 billion 9.37 $642.63 million $10.77 28.07

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Waters”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Waters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 1 2 0 0 1.67 Waters 0 9 10 2 2.67

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. Waters has a consensus price target of $393.84, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats Vicarious Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

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