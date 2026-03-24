Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $8.9040. Voestalpine shares last traded at $8.9040, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

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Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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