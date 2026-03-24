Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 193.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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