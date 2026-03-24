Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,499 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 26th total of 682,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $101.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.