Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Park Place Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,345 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,128,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,331 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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