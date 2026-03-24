Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Turn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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Turn Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020. Turn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 million and a P/E ratio of -48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Composition Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Turn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

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