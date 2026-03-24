Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.54.

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Transcontinental Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.08. 4,239,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,328. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$4.16 and a one year high of C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.05%.The business had revenue of C$263.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcontinental will post 2.439834 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcontinental

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Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

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