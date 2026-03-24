Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Quanta Services, AleAnna, and WEC Energy Group are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves generating, manufacturing equipment for, or providing services to clean energy technologies—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, and energy storage. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the transition away from fossil fuels and potential long‑term growth driven by policy support and technological advances, but they can be more volatile and sensitive to regulation, commodity prices, and project execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

AleAnna (ANNA)

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANNA

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

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