Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – March 24th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Optoelectronics, Ondas, AXT, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ImmunityBio, and Janus Henderson Group are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization falls between small-cap and large-cap firms, typically in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range (definitions vary by index). Investors view mid caps as a balance between growth potential and stability — often offering higher growth prospects than large caps but less volatility and risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

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Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

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AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

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ImmunityBio (IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBRX

Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JHG

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