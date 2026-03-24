Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.91 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 37023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.11. The stock has a market cap of C$185.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.91.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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