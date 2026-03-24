Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Position Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $506,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $478.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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