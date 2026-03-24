The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.
The Mission Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.07. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 13 and a one year high of GBX 32.
The Mission Group Company Profile
www.themission.co.uk
Why invest in MISSION?
With a robust business model, a strong track record and a far-reaching programme of growth, there are many good reasons to invest in MISSION.
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