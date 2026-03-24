The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.

The Mission Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.07. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 13 and a one year high of GBX 32.

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The Mission Group Company Profile

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MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions. Creating real standout, sharing real innovation and delivering real growth for some of the world’s biggest brands.

www.themission.co.uk

Why invest in MISSION?

With a robust business model, a strong track record and a far-reaching programme of growth, there are many good reasons to invest in MISSION.

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