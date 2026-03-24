The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after purchasing an additional 403,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $831.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $894.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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