Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after acquiring an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $303.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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