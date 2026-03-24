TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) to Issue Dividend of $3.65 on March 25th

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 3.65 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

TaskUs Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 1,377,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,060. The company has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

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TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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