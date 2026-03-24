Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 18.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.