Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,618,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 10.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,437 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,301,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 524,508 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

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