Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:SMFG opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.