Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Confluent, Spotify Technology, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks commonly refer to shares of companies that deliver continuous content or services over the internet—such as video, music, gaming, or data streaming—whose revenue and valuation depend largely on subscriber counts, engagement, and recurring revenue. The term can also describe shares of “streaming” or royalty firms in natural resources that finance miners in exchange for a portion of future production, offering investors exposure to commodity output with different risk and cash‑flow profiles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

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