Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 406 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 26th total of 2,204 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLJF remained flat at $47.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Strauss Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

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Strauss Group Company Profile

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Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) is a leading Israeli food and beverage company with a diverse portfolio spanning dairy products, coffee, water, and savory snacks. The company’s product lineup includes branded dairy spreads, yogurts, cheeses, specialty coffee blends, bottled and filtered water, as well as a range of snack items produced through joint ventures. Strauss Group operates manufacturing facilities in Israel and maintains regional production sites to serve its core markets efficiently.

In addition to its strong domestic presence, Strauss Group has built an international footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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