Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 111,807 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 75,744 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 222,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LQD traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,071,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,834,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

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