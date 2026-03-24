Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 576.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,182 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $110,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,987.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,357,000 after buying an additional 693,722 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Independence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $8,811,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,700. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.