S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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S&T Bancorp Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

Further Reading

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