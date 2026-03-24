Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 6,152 shares.The stock last traded at $44.88 and had previously closed at $45.5950.

Spirax Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

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About Spirax Group

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Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

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