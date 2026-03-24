Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,979 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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