Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot added AI-driven planning and smart project tools to its Pro platform, a direct push to win and retain professional contractor customers and improve margins for that higher-frequency segment. HD Expands Pro Platform

Home Depot added AI-driven planning and smart project tools to its Pro platform, a direct push to win and retain professional contractor customers and improve margins for that higher-frequency segment. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Home Depot’s milestone of $1 billion in charitable giving reinforces brand strength and community goodwill, which can support consumer preference and investor sentiment. $1 Billion Giving Milestone

Coverage highlighting Home Depot’s milestone of $1 billion in charitable giving reinforces brand strength and community goodwill, which can support consumer preference and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Industry consolidation pressure: closures at independent rivals (True Value/Ace franchise stores) underscore Home Depot’s scale advantage and pricing/assortment edge in the home-improvement market. Rival Store Closure

Industry consolidation pressure: closures at independent rivals (True Value/Ace franchise stores) underscore Home Depot’s scale advantage and pricing/assortment edge in the home-improvement market. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple retail-investing roundup pieces compare Home Depot to other blue chips (e.g., McDonald’s), which can amplify trading volume but are not new company developments. Home Depot vs McDonald’s (AOL)

Multiple retail-investing roundup pieces compare Home Depot to other blue chips (e.g., McDonald’s), which can amplify trading volume but are not new company developments. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market moves and headlines (political comments, big-name investors buying/selling other names) are moving indices and risk appetite, which can lift or pressure cyclical retailers like HD. Market Coverage

Broader market moves and headlines (political comments, big-name investors buying/selling other names) are moving indices and risk appetite, which can lift or pressure cyclical retailers like HD. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary note Home Depot is roughly 25% below its prior peak, a reminder of recent sell-off that pressurizes multiples even as dividend yield increases; this valuation reset is the primary reason value-focused articles are promoting HD as a buy. Dividend Stocks Down

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $330.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.18. The firm has a market cap of $329.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.26 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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