Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.
Further Reading
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