Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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